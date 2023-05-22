Positive Marijuana Tests After Workplace Accidents Highest In 25 Years

The number of U.S. workers who tested positive for marijuana after a workplace accident reached a 25-year high in 2022. According to data from Quest Diagnostics, the percentage of positive tests was 7.3%, up from 6.7% in 2021.

Quest Diagnostics said they conducted 10.6 million drug tests last year, meaning that over 773,000 people had marijuana in their system following an accident at their place of work.

"Intoxicating cannabis products, including marijuana, can have a major impact on safety at work and have been proven to slow reaction time, impact memory, and impair skills essential to driving. State legalization of the drug creates new challenges for employers," Katie Mueller, a senior program manager at the National Safety Council focusing on cannabis safety, said in a press release by Quest. "The Quest data provide compelling evidence that increased use of cannabis products by employees can contribute to greater risk for injuries in the workplace. It is imperative employers take the proper steps to create and maintain a policy that addresses cannabis use, build a safety-focused culture, and educate the workforce to keep all workers safe on and off the job."

Quest also noted that overall, 4.6% of people who were tested for drugs as part of their job tested positive for at least one illegal drug. That is the highest level over the last 20 years.