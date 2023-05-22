Shark Gets Out Of Water, Bites Man Fishing Off Florida Dock

A 35-year-old fisherman was rushed to the hospital after a shark suddenly attacked him in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the incident happened Friday (May 19) around 8 p.m. on Flagship Drive on Summerland Key.

The victim was fishing off a dock when a shark reportedly got out of the water and bit the man on his foot. Officials said he was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami for his injury. No word on his condition as of Monday, May 22.

Reporters said this happened days after another shark attack in the Keys. A 20-year-old man was spearfishing with two friends on Thursday (May 18) when a shark chomped down on his leg in Marathon, according to authorities. Earlier this month, a 22-year-old spearfisher had to be airlifted to a hospital after a shark bit him on his lower leg in the Upper Florida Keys.