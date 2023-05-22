The Best Under-The-Radar Restaurant In Florida

People often crave new dining experiences, including underrated spots with a dedicated customer base. These restaurants can also be decades-old diners, tucked-away pizzerias, and hole-in-the-wall establishments that won't leave you disappointed.

If you want to check out some local eateries, Cheapism found the best under-the-radar restaurant in every state. The website states, "We've checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor along with local news reports to track down the best-kept secret in every state and Washington, D.C. — just don't let the locals know we told you."

According to writers, Royal Thai Cuisine is Florida's top under-the-radar restaurant! Here's why:

"The locals know about this family Thai restaurant, and in a city flush with chain restaurants, Royal Thai is worth seeking out. The assorted curries, larb gai, tom kha gai, and oodles of appetizers are all very well reviewed. The restaurant boasts authentic Thai dishes and Americanized favorites such as pad thai and fried rice. Save room for one of the Thai iced coffee or tea drinks too."

You can find this restaurant at 1202 Semoran Blvd N in Orlando.

