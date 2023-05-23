Florida Is Home To One Of The Most Affordable Places For Home Buyers

By Zuri Anderson

May 24, 2023

Real Estate Agent Accesses House Key From Lockbox Hanging on House's Front Door Handle
Photo: Getty Images

Most Americans aspire to own a home at some point in their lives. Homebuyers, however, are facing hurdles in the real estate market. With inflation affecting mortgage rates, interest rates, and median sales prices, purchasing a home seems daunting right now. But it's not all bad news, though. There are some cities and areas where homebuying is less expensive than other places in the United States.

That's where WalletHub comes in. Researchers dug through data to determine the most affordable places to buy a home. The finance website states, "In order to determine the most affordable cities for home buyers, WalletHub compared 300 U.S. cities across ten key metrics. The data set ranges from the costs of homes and their maintenance to tax rates and vacancy rates."

According to the study, one Florida destination ranked at No. 10 overall: Palm Bay! This location is considered a small city, and when compared to other small cities on the list, ranked at No. 5.

Here are the Top 10 most affordable places to buy a house:

  1. Montgomery, Alabama
  2. Flint, Michigan
  3. Toledo, Ohio
  4. Detroit, Michigan
  5. Akron, Ohio
  6. Warren, Michigan
  7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  8. Yuma, Arizona
  9. Springfield, Illinois
  10. Palm Bay, Florida

Check out the full report on wallethub.com.

