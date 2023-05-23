Florida Man Who Lost Arm To Massive Alligator Breaks Silence

By Zuri Anderson

May 23, 2023

The young man who was brutally attacked by a huge alligator and lost his arm to the beast is speaking about the horrific experience. In an interview with WWSB, 23-year-old Jordan Rivera, of Englewood, said he didn't remember anything from the sudden attack, which happened behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte early Sunday morning (May 21).

Rivera remembers going outside the busy bar to relieve himself since the bathroom lines were long. He said he went to take a leak at the pond behind the business, and he ended up falling into the water.

“So I ended up walking over to the water hole, I didn’t realize how big it was at the time, as I was going over there something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down,” Rivera recounted. “I ended up in the water. And that’s literally the last thing I remember.”

The 10-foot-long alligator took the opportunity to strike and tore off the 23-year-old's arm.

“They got my elbow. So, I don’t have an elbow,” Rivera said, who's now recovering in the ICU at Gulf Coast Medical Center. “I can still move my arm around and whatnot... It kind of feels like my arm is just there, but not there.”

He continued, "It was just the craziest thing. It’s almost out of a movie."

WWSB said good Samaritans managed to pull Rivera from the water and put a tourniquet on his arm until first responders arrived. Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers also pulled up to wrangle the massive alligator and remove it from the pond. The reptile was later euthanized.

Reporters said the 23-year-old will need to undergo another procedure to clean out any remaining bacteria in his arm. It'll also take another five or six days before he starts rehabilitation.

Rivera's family also set up a GoFundMe to support the survivor.

