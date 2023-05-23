The young man who was brutally attacked by a huge alligator and lost his arm to the beast is speaking about the horrific experience. In an interview with WWSB, 23-year-old Jordan Rivera, of Englewood, said he didn't remember anything from the sudden attack, which happened behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte early Sunday morning (May 21).

Rivera remembers going outside the busy bar to relieve himself since the bathroom lines were long. He said he went to take a leak at the pond behind the business, and he ended up falling into the water.

“So I ended up walking over to the water hole, I didn’t realize how big it was at the time, as I was going over there something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down,” Rivera recounted. “I ended up in the water. And that’s literally the last thing I remember.”

The 10-foot-long alligator took the opportunity to strike and tore off the 23-year-old's arm.

“They got my elbow. So, I don’t have an elbow,” Rivera said, who's now recovering in the ICU at Gulf Coast Medical Center. “I can still move my arm around and whatnot... It kind of feels like my arm is just there, but not there.”