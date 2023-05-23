NOAA Releases Summer Weather Predictions For Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

May 23, 2023

Tropical temperature, measured on an outdoor thermometer, global heat wave, environment concept.
Photo: iStockphoto

Sunny and 75 days are just on the horizon, well, for most of us. Summer is just around the corner, and the sunshine is already calling our names. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released their annual summer weather predictions for each state, and it looks like its going to be a hot one for most of America! According to a detailed map, roughly half of the country will endure above average temperatures this coming season.

So what exactly does this mean for Michigan? The Great Lake State is predicted to receive neither above nor below average temperatures as spring turns into summer. Data indicates that it could likely be a hotter-than-average season for Michigan or a cooler-than-average season.

Photo: NOAA

The NOAA also shared a map that depicted the average amount of rain that is predicted to fall across each region this summer. Michigan is expected to receive a typical amount of rain this coming season, leaning neither above, nor below the state's seasonal average. There is a 50% chance that the Southern half of the state will receive higher amounts of rain this coming season than usual, but it is a coin toss for the rest of the state.

Photo: NOAA
