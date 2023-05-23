NOAA Releases Summer Weather Predictions For Michigan

Sunny and 75 days are just on the horizon, well, for most of us. Summer is just around the corner, and the sunshine is already calling our names. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released their annual summer weather predictions for each state, and it looks like its going to be a hot one for most of America! According to a detailed map, roughly half of the country will endure above average temperatures this coming season.

So what exactly does this mean for Michigan? The Great Lake State is predicted to receive neither above nor below average temperatures as spring turns into summer. Data indicates that it could likely be a hotter-than-average season for Michigan or a cooler-than-average season.