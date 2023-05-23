This Shop Serves Florida's Best Ice Cream

Ice cream holds a special place in the hearts of Americans. While many say the best time to enjoy this cold treat is during warmer seasons, people are happy to eat some ice cream throughout the year. Luckily, there are many ice cream shops and eateries ready to satisfy your cravings for this popular dessert.

That's why Reader's Digest found the best ice cream in every state. The website states, "That sweet cold perfection in a cone is there for us in so many ways, and we don’t even know who invented ice cream. With that in mind, we’ve scoured the states to find the absolute best ice creams in the U.S.A."

According to writers, Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlour and Restaurant serves Florida's best ice cream! Here's why it was chosen:

"Massive servings at this Dania Beach ice cream shop are just one of the reasons Floridians love Jaxson’s, and travelers to the Fort Lauderdale area will not want to miss out. The Zagat-rated shop has one of the country’s largest collections of rural American memorabilia, including an automobile license plate collection. Fans of food trivia should definitely stop in for a scoop or two."