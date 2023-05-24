Gwen Stefani relived her heartwarming love story with Blake Shelton as the country megastar concluded his final season of the NBC competition series The Voice on Tuesday evening (May 23). Shelton has served as a coach since the show’s first-ever season in 2011.

The Voice is the reason Stefani and Shelton met, the pop superstar said as she reflected on some of the couple’s sweet moments with one another in previous seasons of the show. They crossed paths when Stefani joined the show as a coach in 2014, at a point when both artists were going through their respective divorces. By November 2015, the power couple publicly announced their relationship. Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October 2020, and they got married in a ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in July 2021.

“Who would’ve thought this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would find each other on the set of The Voice?” Stefani said as she reflected on the couple’s relationship on the night of her husband’s final episode of The Voice. “When I first came on the show, our lives were having this parallel destruction happening, and then next thing you know, Blake and I start becoming, like, besties, and falling in love. To find my soulmate, it’s hard for me to even talk about it without getting super emotional. The craziest thing about being on The Voice with Blake is it led to me doing country (music). Twenty-three seasons, he has truly changed people’s lives. The Voice is gonna go on, but Blake’s legacy will be there forever. The Voice is the reason that I met Blake Shelton, and my life completely changed after that. Blake, have a great finale, we love you, and I’ll see you at home.”