Joe Jonas Reflects On How Swifties Reacted To His Breakup With Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas hopes he's on the Swifties' good side now that 15 years have passed since his controversial breakup with Taylor Swift.

Joe recently appeared on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast alongside his brothers and seemed to reflect on the backlash to his 2008 breakup with "Karma" singer, per Entertainment Tonight. The pair briefly dated when they were both teenagers but ultimately parted ways after a supposed phone call that lasted under a minute. Swift revealed at the time that her boyfriend "broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

He acknowledged that Swift's fans were mad at him at the time but that "it's been many, many years removed." When Shepard said Swifties flooded the comments on a podcast episode he did with her ex Jake Gyllenhaal, Jonas said hopes he won't face their wrath, saying, "I hope to think they like me."

He understands how connected fans are to their favorite artist and how they can be protective, saying, "Our fanbase is — we get it. We understand the passion you have behind your artist."

Even though Swift eventually apologized for putting him on blast and the two are "cool" now, Joe still hopes to be in the clear when it comes to her fans' reactions toward her exes, especially after John Mayer and Gyllenhaal have each been allegedly called out in her tracks "Would've, Could've, Should've" and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," respectively. Even her ex Taylor Lautner has weighed in on the drama, specifically joking that he was "praying for John" when it comes to Swift's upcoming release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

This isn't the first time Joe has made headlines for commenting on or making not-so-subtle references to his relationship with the Midnights singer more than a decade after they split. During a Jonas Brothers performance last year, he changed up the lyrics to one of their songs to show that he and Swift are indeed "cool" now.

In the same podcast interview, Nick Jonas revealed that he ended up going to therapy after a "tragic" live performance in 2016 that he called "a really traumatic moment."