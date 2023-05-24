Man Arrested At Preschool With An AK-47 Saying He Was Going To The CIA

By Bill Galluccio

May 24, 2023

Authorities in Virginia arrested a Florida man who was in a preschool parking lot, claiming he was on his way to the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Eric Sandow, 32, was taken into custody at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean after receiving Fairfax County Police received a report that he was trespassing. When officers searched his car, they discovered an AK-47, a handgun, multiple magazines for both weapons, and numerous rounds of ammunition. He was not armed when officers first approached him.

Sandow told police that he was on his way to the CIA headquarters, which is less than two miles from the school where he was detained.

Sandow was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. The Fairfax County Police Department did not provide any additional details about why Sandow was at the school or why he was planning to go to the CIA headquarters.

