The Best Cheap Restaurant In Florida

Americans are always looking for affordable eats, and many restaurants offer mouthwatering food and drinks at budget-friendly prices. If you're looking to save money and have a delicious meal, Cheapism rounded up the best cheap restaurant in every state. The list includes comfort food restaurants, diners, taquerias, barbecue joints, bakeries, noodle shops, and much more. The website also detailed how they determined their picks:

"Cheapism compiled this list of inexpensive and well-reviewed restaurants in all 50 states. The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $10 or less before tax and tip."

The top pick for Florida is Barracuda Deli Cafe! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Barracuda Deli Cafe wins over patrons with flavor-packed Cuban sandwiches and salads starting at $10. Dubbed a 'hidden gem' by a reviewer on Yelp, it is a family-run shop where the owners are often the ones cooking and serving the food."

You can find this restaurant at 9520 Seminole Blvd. in Seminole.

Check out the full list on cheapism.com.