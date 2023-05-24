The Best Historic Town In Florida

The United States has been around for centuries, meaning there are plenty of smaller towns and cities that stood the test of time. These destinations are also open to those wanting to take a step through living history or indulge in the culture. Like any other town or city, these spots offer stellar tourist attractions, restaurants, natural landscapes, nearby state and national parks, and other neat draws.

If you're a history buff or want to spice up your travel plans, ShermansTravel pinpointed the best historic town in every state. The list includes seaside communities, under-the-radar retreats, old mining towns, fishing villages, well-known cities, and much more.

According to writers, Florida's best historic town is St. Augustine! Here's why it was chosen:

"St. Augustine was founded in 1565, making it America's longest continually inhabited, European-founded city. To learn more about the city's stunning Spanish colonial architecture, consider embarking on a guided tour. St. Augustine is also home to Castillo de San Marcos (the oldest fort in the continental US), the Colonial Quarter (a living history museum), and the Oldest Store Museum Experience (a recreation of an early 20th century-era general store)."

