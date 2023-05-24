The Best Ice Cream Shop In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

May 24, 2023

Trying tasty ice cream with levels in Rome during travel vacations.
Photo: Moment RF

Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than with a single, double, or triple-scoop ice cream cone from the cutest shop around? If you're in the mood for a sweet treat and are searching for the perfect way to beat the heat this season, look no further than the best ice cream shop in Michigan! Regardless of your preferences, this shop is known for crafting a wide variety of flavors using the freshest ingredients, and providing the most delicious toppings!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best place to get ice cream in Michigan is at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream located in Traverse City.

Here is what Readers' Digest had to say about the best place to get ice cream in the entire state:

"Visitors can pull up a stool at this quaint, family-owned shop in Traverse City. Sundaes are the best ice cream order at Moomers, and popular choices include the Turtle (any ice cream flavor with hot fudge, caramel, and butter roasted salted pecans) and the Udder Delight (a brownie sundae with ice cream smothered with hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry). We’ve got sweet stuff covered, but do you know about the umami flavor?"

For a continued list of the best ice cream shops across the country visit rd.com.

