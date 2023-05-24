Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than with a single, double, or triple-scoop ice cream cone from the cutest shop around? If you're in the mood for a sweet treat and are searching for the perfect way to beat the heat this season, look no further than the best ice cream shop in Minnesota! Regardless of your preferences, this shop is known for crafting a wide variety of flavors using the freshest ingredients, and providing the most delicious toppings!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best place to get ice cream in Minnesota is at MilkJam Creamery located in Minneapolis. Reader's Digest praised this shop for their Cinnamon Caramel Toast Crunch ice cream flavor among other delicious menu items.

Here is what Readers' Digest had to say about the best place to get ice cream in the entire state:

"Helmed by Sameh Wadi since 2016, MilkJam is the cream of Uptown Minneapolis. Always original, their flavors include childhood-cereal-inspired tastes like Cinnamon Caramel Toast Crunch and Puff Daddies (featuring chocolate-covered Reese’s puffs). Dairy addicts can also try the titular MilkJam, a blend of caramelized goat, cow, and sweetened condensed milks."

