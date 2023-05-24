Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than with a single, double, or triple-scoop ice cream cone from the cutest shop around? If you're in the mood for a sweet treat and are searching for the perfect way to beat the heat this season, look no further than the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania! Regardless of your preferences, this shop is known for crafting a wide variety of flavors using the freshest ingredients, and providing the most delicious toppings!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best place to get ice cream in Pennsylvania is at Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor located in Pittsburgh.

Here is what Readers' Digest had to say about the best place to get ice cream in the entire state:

"Located in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, Klavon’s sells locally sourced ice cream in its original location. Opened in 1923 as a neighborhood apothecary and ice cream shop, Klavon’s served ice cream until it closed in 1979. Twenty years later, the shop reopened, and the owners kept the sweet retro parlor with its marble countertops, Coca-Cola–like revolving stools, and wooden phone booths intact. Now, foodies travel to the burgeoning food scene in Pittsburgh for flavors like Blue Monster, Death by Chocolate, and Raspberry Yogurt."

