Two Children, 5 and 1, Injured In Bear Attack While Playing In Driveway

Two young children, ages five and one, were hospitalized after they were attacked by a bear. The Pennsylvania Game Commission said that the children were playing in their driveway in Wright Township when the bear attacked.

Luckily, the kids sustained relatively minor injuries and were released from the hospital after being treated for scratches and bites.

Officials said that bear attacks are rare and working to determine why the bear attacked the two kids.

"In general, Pennsylvania's bears avoid contact with people, and attacks are rare. When attacks do occur, it often involves a situation where a bear is cornered and not given an opportunity to flee or is triggered by a dog confronting a bear, and the dog's owner becoming involved," the Game Commission explained on Facebook.

"The bear involved in Monday's incident likely isn't prone to attack. The attack more likely was triggered by some unknown circumstance," the agency added.

Officials said they have set up two traps, and if they locate the bear responsible for the attack, it will be euthanized as a precaution.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and I'm relieved to hear their injuries aren't severe," Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.