Woman Dies In Grand Canyon Trying To Hike Difficult Colorado River Trail

The National Parks Service said that a 36-year-old woman from Westfield, Indiana, died while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park. Park rangers received reports that a woman was unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

A rescue team was dispatched to the area and found the woman. They attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful. They said that the woman was attempting to hike to the Colorado River and back in one day, which is something that Park Rangers do not advise.

While officials did not say why the woman died, they did issue a reminder about the dangers of hiking in the warm weather.

"Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia (a life-threatening electrolyte imbalance from drinking too much water and not consuming enough salt), and death. Be aware that NPS efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather," the NPS wrote.

The agency said that most cases of heat-related illness occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and advised people to avoid hiking in the inner canyon during those hours.