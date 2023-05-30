Chicago Bar Named Among Top Ten 'Best Bars In North America'

Few things are more enjoyable than a refreshing drink. Wether you prefer mock-tails, cocktails, or just good food, there are many bars scattered throughout the state that offer all three! If you're searching for the best combination of cocktails, spirits, and bites that the Windy City has to offer, look no further than the top-rated bar in the entire city!

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best bar in Chicago is Kumiko located in the West Loop. Kumiko is a Japanese dining bar known for its warm atmosphere, "elevated menu," and of course "some of Japan’s finest saké." One of the bar's featured menu items includes a sake flight (created by owner and mixologist Julia Momosè) that was crafted to allow customers "to fall in love with Japanese saké," through a variety of cocktails. Thrillist compiled data from The World's 50 Best Organization and listed the top ten bars across North America. This list includes:

1. Double Chicken Please, New York City

2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

3. Katana Kitten, New York City

4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

5. Jewel of the South, New Orleans

6. Dante, New York City

7. Overstory, New York City

8. Kumiko, Chicago

9. Café La Trova, Miami

10. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

For more information regarding the best bars across North America visit thrillist.com.