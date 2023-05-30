Chrissy Teigen Shares The Sweetest Video Of Baby Esti Giggling

The comments section on Teigen's posts isn't always so positive though. Earlier this month, she had to shut down rumors that she faked her pregnancy with Esti. After posting photos of the newborn over the weekend, a fan asked Teigen if she had welcomed Esti via surrogate. Then, another user jumped in claiming that the model had used a fake baby bump "called a moonbump." To shut down the rumor, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her C-section. "Extremely realistic ‘moon bump,'" she wrote. The mom of three has been open about her recovery process since giving birth to baby Esti in January.

The news first broke when John Legend announced the baby's arrival during a private concert just hours after Teigen gave birth. Several days later the parents took to Instagram to reveal Esti's name along with an adorable family photo of her two oldest children — 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles — holding their little sister.