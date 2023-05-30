Chrissy Teigen Shares The Sweetest Video Of Baby Esti Giggling
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 30, 2023
Chrissy Teigen has shared an adorable new video of her baby daughter, Esti. On Monday, May 29th, the model took to Instagram to post a video of the 4-month-old giggling in response to her silly antics. In the video, Teigen gently wiggles Esti's legs while telling her "yay!" Esti, dressed in floral pajamas, sweetly giggles at her mother each time. "Baby giggles are theeee best," Teigen captioned the post.
Fans took to the comments section to tell Teigen how cute Esti is and praise the glimpses of parenting she's shared with them on social media. "You’re such a good mama 😍Growing up with lots of love, music and killer food!" one fan wrote. "Good work woman."
The comments section on Teigen's posts isn't always so positive though. Earlier this month, she had to shut down rumors that she faked her pregnancy with Esti. After posting photos of the newborn over the weekend, a fan asked Teigen if she had welcomed Esti via surrogate. Then, another user jumped in claiming that the model had used a fake baby bump "called a moonbump." To shut down the rumor, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her C-section. "Extremely realistic ‘moon bump,'" she wrote. The mom of three has been open about her recovery process since giving birth to baby Esti in January.
The news first broke when John Legend announced the baby's arrival during a private concert just hours after Teigen gave birth. Several days later the parents took to Instagram to reveal Esti's name along with an adorable family photo of her two oldest children — 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles — holding their little sister.