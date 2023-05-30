Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In The Entire State

Are you so hungry for Italian food that you dream in spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli, carbonara, or lasagne? In Illinois, the "pasta-bilities" are endless! While there are many Italian-inspired restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer the finest entrees, sides, and deserts, only one is known for serving the best bowl of pasta around. Wether you prefer to enjoy your meal with a tall glass of dry red wine, or cap the evening with espresso; this one-stop pasta shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bowl of pasta in Illinois can be found at Formento's located in Chicago. LoveFood recommended that first time customers order the Bucatini.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pasta in the entire state:

"You might think there's no need to reimagine a classic like carbonara, because what could possibly make it better? But you'll change your mind once you visit Formento's. Here, bucatini (thick spaghetti-like pasta with a hole running through the center) is topped with a perfectly runny egg yolk, crispy pancetta, and fresh cracked black pepper, which come together to create a sensational dish."

For a continued list of the best places to order a bowl of pasta across the country visit lovefood.com.