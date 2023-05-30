Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

May 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Are you so hungry for Italian food that you dream in spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli, carbonara, or lasagne? In Michigan, the "pasta-bilities" are endless! While there are many Italian-inspired restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer the finest entrees, sides, and deserts, only one is known for serving the best bowl of pasta around. Wether you prefer to enjoy your meal with a tall glass of dry red wine, or cap the evening with espresso; this one-stop pasta shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bowl of pasta in Michigan can be found at Bacco Ristorante located in Southfield. LoveFood recommended that first time customers order the Strozzapreti.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pasta in the entire state:

"You can't go wrong with any pasta order at top Italian restaurant Bacco in Detroit's suburbs. However, it's the strozzapreti norcina you'll really want to try. The long delicate tubes of pasta are tossed with a buttery sauce of house sausage, tomato, cream, and a touch of truffle oil, making for a simply exquisite dish."

For a continued list of the best places to order a bowl of pasta across the country visit lovefood.com.

