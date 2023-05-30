Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In The Entire State

Are you so hungry for Italian food that you dream in spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli, carbonara, or lasagne? In Minnesota, the "pasta-bilities" are endless! While there are many Italian-inspired restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer the finest entrees, sides, and deserts, only one is known for serving the best bowl of pasta around. Wether you prefer to enjoy your meal with a tall glass of dry red wine, or cap the evening with espresso; this one-stop pasta shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bowl of pasta in Minnesota can be found at Broders' Pasta Bar located in Minneapolis. LoveFood recommended that first time customers order the Tagliarini.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pasta in the entire state:

"Pasta lovers in Minneapolis are already familiar with Molly and Tom Broder's casual pasta bar, which has been delighting diners with fresh handmade pasta in delicious Italian-inspired sauces for years. With nearly 30 pastas and risottos on the menu it might be difficult to choose, but you've got to go for the tagliarini. Served in a light truffle cream sauce with Prosciutto di Parma, it's the restaurant's best dish. Only curbside pick-up is available."

For a continued list of the best places to order a bowl of pasta across the country visit lovefood.com.