Ryan Cabrera's Wife Announces Pregnancy

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss, the wife of musician Ryan Cabrera, announced she's pregnant with her first child in a post shared on her Instagram account Tuesday (May 30) morning.

The child is expected to be born in December 2023, according to multiple photos shared in Bliss' post.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 🩷🩵 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera," Bliss tweeted.

Several of Bliss' professional wrestling colleagues wished her congratulations after her surprise announcement including fellow former WWE women's champions Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and All Elite Wrestling stars Thunder Rosa and Tay Melo, who also announced her own pregnancy with husband Sammy Guevara during AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday (May 28).