Ryan Cabrera's Wife Announces Pregnancy
By Jason Hall
May 30, 2023
WWE superstar Alexa Bliss, the wife of musician Ryan Cabrera, announced she's pregnant with her first child in a post shared on her Instagram account Tuesday (May 30) morning.
The child is expected to be born in December 2023, according to multiple photos shared in Bliss' post.
"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera," Bliss tweeted.
Several of Bliss' professional wrestling colleagues wished her congratulations after her surprise announcement including fellow former WWE women's champions Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and All Elite Wrestling stars Thunder Rosa and Tay Melo, who also announced her own pregnancy with husband Sammy Guevara during AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday (May 28).
Bliss and Cabrera began dating in February 2020, were engaged in November 2020 and married on April 9, 2022 in Palm Desert, California. The former multi-time women's champion has been absent from WWE programming since her Royal Rumble match against Belair, then the RAW women's champion, in January and denied reports that she was on a hiatus in a post shared in March, weeks before revealing she underwent a procedure to remove Basal cell carcinoma, which is both the most common form of skin cancer, as well as the most frequently occurring of all cancers.
Bliss, a former multi-sport athlete and Arnold Classic competitor, signed with WWE in May 2013 and was trained at the company's Performance Center, before emerging as a star for its then-developmental brand NXT.
Bliss was promoted to WWE's main roster in 2016 and remained a top villain during her early run, which included winning the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship two times between 2016-18.