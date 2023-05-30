You've ready about the South Carolina city named among the best weekend getaways in the South, but another two towns in the Palmetto State were chosen as some of the 15 best beach destinations for a weekend trip in the U.S.

Travel + Leisure searched for the best beach weekend getaways in the country, destinations that aren't too far a drive from your every day life but that will still be a nice quick trip away from the hustle and bustle of a city.

According to the site, South Carolina's very own Hilton Head Island and Kiawah Island are two of the best places to go for a weekend trip to a place filled with sun, sand and surf. Here's what the site had to say:

"Hilton Head is consistently ranked among the best islands in the United States, and once you visit its white-sand beaches, you'll see why. Approximately two hours from Charleston and less than four hours from Charlotte, North Carolina, Hilton Head is perfect for families. You'll be able to see the beach itself from your window at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort, plus you'll have access to the links of one of the area's famous courses. With more than 33 championship golf courses, this is the ultimate place to go for a golf vacation."

"A peaceful South Carolina sea island located under an hour from Charleston, Kiawah is the place to go for a blissful weekend away. World-class golf, soft beaches, friendly hospitality, and five-star stays at The Sanctuary, a beachfront luxury hotel, make this island a great place to unwind for the weekend."

These are the 15 best beach getaways for a weekend away from home:

Olympic National Park, Washington

The Hamptons, New York

Monterey County, California

Laguna Beach, California

Saugatuck, Michigan

Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland and Virginia

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Florida Keys, Florida

Tybee Island, Georgia

Galveston, Texas

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Jersey Shore, New Jersey

Amelia Island, Florida

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on the best weekend beach getaways.