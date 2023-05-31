Arizona Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a versatile meal that can range anywhere from a smothered open-face meal to a handheld morsel that is perfect for a busy (but hungry) person on the go. Because of the variety, you are pretty much guaranteed to find an incredible sandwich anywhere you go, but one food site took things a step further and found where you can find the best sandwich in the state.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of where you can find the best sandwich in each state, "from classic Ruebens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs."

So where can you find the best sandwich in Arizona?

Zookz Sandwiches

If you stop by Zookz, you'll likely find a sandwich sure to impress, but the No. 33, filled with eggs, cheese and spinach, was named the best of the best in all of Arizona. This popular Phoenix eatery was even named the best sandwich shop in the state!

Zookz is located at 100 E Camelback Road, Suite 192, in Phoenix.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Inspired by the sandwich-making techniques of her grandmother, Egyptian-born Carole Meyer and her toasted sandwiches at Zookz are among the most love in all of Arizona. The round sandwiches are toasted, meaning the filling is sealed inside and surrounded by a wonderfully crispy edge. The No. 33, as it's known on the menu, is a firm customer favorite. This breakfast sandwich is filled with two poached eggs, feta cheese, Parmesan, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and fresh basil."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the country's best sandwiches.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.