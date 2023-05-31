Arizona Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The State

Sandwiches are a versatile meal that can range anywhere from a smothered open-face meal to a handheld morsel that is perfect for a busy (but hungry) person on the go. Because of the variety, you are pretty much guaranteed to find an incredible sandwich anywhere you go, but one food site took things a step further and found where you can find the best sandwich in the state.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of where you can find the best sandwich in each state, "from classic Ruebens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs."

So where can you find the best sandwich in Arizona?

Zookz Sandwiches

If you stop by Zookz, you'll likely find a sandwich sure to impress, but the No. 33, filled with eggs, cheese and spinach, was named the best of the best in all of Arizona. This popular Phoenix eatery was even named the best sandwich shop in the state!

Zookz is located at 100 E Camelback Road, Suite 192, in Phoenix.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Inspired by the sandwich-making techniques of her grandmother, Egyptian-born Carole Meyer and her toasted sandwiches at Zookz are among the most love in all of Arizona. The round sandwiches are toasted, meaning the filling is sealed inside and surrounded by a wonderfully crispy edge. The No. 33, as it's known on the menu, is a firm customer favorite. This breakfast sandwich is filled with two poached eggs, feta cheese, Parmesan, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and fresh basil."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the country's best sandwiches.