Michigan Spot Among The 15 Best Weekend Beach Getaways In The US

It's time for a weekend getaway, and you've earned it! What better way to kick off a fun weekend than by taking a trip to the beach to soak up the sun with your favorite people? And not just any beach, but the best beach for weekend getaways in the entire state. This beach is known for its relaxing vibes, surrounding beauty, and convenient location among other desirable vacation qualities.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best beach for a weekend getaway in Michigan is Saugatuck.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best beach for a weekend getaway in the entire state:

"About a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Chicago and less than three hours from Detroit, Saugatuck, Michigan, is an ideal destination for a Midwestern beach getaway. On this slice of Lake Michigan shoreline, you can lounge on the beach and soak up the sun or go for a refreshing swim (no need to worry about sharks here). This area is known as "the art coast of Michigan," so be sure to check out the local galleries or the Saugatuck Center for the Arts for a dose of culture during your beach vacation. Plus, with outdoor activities like kayaking, horseback riding, sailing, and hiking, there's really something for everyone here. Try The Hotel Saugatuck, a charming boutique property in the Historic District, for your stay."

For a continued list of the best beach weekend getaways across the country visit travelandleisure.com.