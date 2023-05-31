Minnesota Town Named Best Historic Town In The Entire State

American history shines through every road sign, old brick building, and run-down cafe in each of America's small towns. Stories from years past beam through every boarded door, slow stoplight, and dirt road that runs through the backbone of the country. Each state offers a fair amount of history, but there is only one town in each state known for offering the best, richest, history. This town's history is known far and wide by locals and travelers visiting the area to experience the unique culture.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's travel, the best historic town in Minnesota is Henderson. Henderson is known for its historic charm that seems to have remained "intact" throughout the years. This location is home to old ice cream shops and antiques among other historical significances.

Here is what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best historic town in Minnesota:

"Henderson was founded back in 1852, and its historic charm remains intact. Along Main Street, you'll find Toody's Sweet Treats, which serves up old-school indulgences like malts, shakes, and floats. Henderson Antiques and Uniques is another highlight, especially if you love to go antiquing. Visit in the summertime to check out the Classic Car Roll-In."

