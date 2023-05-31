Popular Destination Named The Best City To Live In Colorado

Looking for a new place to live can be a time-consuming process. Whether you're looking to save some money or need a change of scenery, there are hundreds of quality cities, towns, and communities in the United States. The problem arises when there are too many good choices and if they're a great fit for you.

If you're looking for a new home and need top-tier options, Niche revealed the best cities to live in every state for 2023. Researchers said they determined their rankings "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on city data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Boulder was ranked as the No. 1 city to live in Colorado! This popular destination ranked high in nightlife, commute, public schools, health and fitness, and more. Niche provided more information about Boulder:

"Living in Boulder offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents rent their homes. In Boulder there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Boulder... The public schools in Boulder are highly rated."

Here are the top 7 best cities to live in Colorado:

Boulder Fort Collins Denver Colorado Springs Lakewood Aurora Pueblo

Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.