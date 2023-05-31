Popular Destination Named The Best City To Live In Washington

Looking for a new place to live can be a time-consuming process. Whether you're looking to save some money or need a change of scenery, there are hundreds of quality cities, towns, and communities in the United States. The problem arises when there are too many good choices and if they're a great fit for you.

If you're looking for a new home and need top-tier options, Niche revealed the best cities to live in every state for 2023. Researchers said they determined their rankings "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on city data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Bellevue was ranked as the No. 1 city to live in Washington! This popular destination ranked high in public schools, family-friendliness, outdoor activities, health and fitness, and more. Niche also provided more information about Bellevue:

"Living in Bellevue offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Bellevue there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Bellevue... The public schools in Bellevue are highly rated.

Here are the top 7 best cities to live in Washington:

Bellevue Seattle Spokane Tacoma Vancouver Kent Everett

Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.