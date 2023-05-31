Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The State

Sandwiches are a versatile meal that can range anywhere from a smothered open-face meal to a handheld morsel that is perfect for a busy (but hungry) person on the go. Because of the variety, you are pretty much guaranteed to find an incredible sandwich anywhere you go, but one food site took things a step further and found where you can find the best sandwich in the state.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of where you can find the best sandwich in each state, "from classic Ruebens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs."

So where can you find the best sandwich in Wisconsin?

Stalzy's Deli

If you stop by Stalzy's Deli, you'll likely find a sandwich sure to impress, but the Reuben was named the best of the best in all of Wisconsin. This popular Madison eatery was even named the best sandwich shop in the state!

Stalzy's Deli is located at 2701 Atwood Avenue in Madison.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Local favorite Stalzy's Deli is one for home comforts, with an emphasis on Wisconsin produce in generous proportions. Although Stalzy's roast beef sandwich in a salty pretzel bun deserves an honorable mention, it's the Reuben that consistently wins customers' hearts. It's a simple yet oh-so effective combination of corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, served on freshly baked rye."

