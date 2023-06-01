Beloved Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are an undeniable American classic that you'll usually find at barbecues and parties. But if you don't feel like firing up the grill, there are plenty of eateries offering their own takes on this popular handheld, from sit-down restaurants and neighborhood joints to food stands on street corners.

If you consider yourself a hot dog connoisseur, LoveFood released a list of every state's best hot dogs, including classic recipes and jaw-dropping takes on the beef and bun.

According to writers, Cycle Dogs serves Washington's best hot dogs! Here's why this restaurant was chosen:

"To try a classic Seattle-style dog with cream cheese, head to Al's Gourmet Sausage. But the real go-to spot in Washington right now is Cycle Dogs, a vegetarian and vegan hot dog spot that began life as a food truck in the beer garden of Peddler Brewing Co and is now a hip bricks 'n' mortar joint. Customers say the Eloté – a frankfurter with grilled street corn, mayo, cayenne pepper, green onion, and lime – is the one to order."