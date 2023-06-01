Dairy Queen Fans 'About To Riot' After Company Discontinues Popular Item

Dairy Queen recently announced that they would be discontinuing a popular summer menu item for the first time ever, and some customers are not happy about it. According to The U.S. Sun, the popular restaurant chain is officially getting rid of cherry dipped cones. These once beloved treats featured an ice cream cone wrapped in cherry-flavored hard-dip. Dairy Queen released a statement regarding the removal of the popular menu item, stating that the change will make way for "new and delicious flavors."

“While it’s great to see our fans’ love for the Cherry Dipped Cone, we are always innovating our menus to showcase new and delicious flavors. Fans can keep an eye on our social channels for the latest and greatest on flavor offerings for the iconic DQ dipped cone.”

Despite the exciting possibility of the introduction of new and improved hard-dipped flavors, fans of the cherry dip are not impressed. They were quick to comment on the announcement stating, "Dairy Queen is getting rid of the cherry cone dip I’m about to riot," and "It's sad to know that I'll be the last generation to know the joys of a cherry dipped chocolate cone."