Dairy Queen Fans 'About To Riot' After Company Discontinues Popular Item

By Logan DeLoye

June 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dairy Queen recently announced that they would be discontinuing a popular summer menu item for the first time ever, and some customers are not happy about it. According to The U.S. Sun, the popular restaurant chain is officially getting rid of cherry dipped cones. These once beloved treats featured an ice cream cone wrapped in cherry-flavored hard-dip. Dairy Queen released a statement regarding the removal of the popular menu item, stating that the change will make way for "new and delicious flavors."

“While it’s great to see our fans’ love for the Cherry Dipped Cone, we are always innovating our menus to showcase new and delicious flavors. Fans can keep an eye on our social channels for the latest and greatest on flavor offerings for the iconic DQ dipped cone.”

Despite the exciting possibility of the introduction of new and improved hard-dipped flavors, fans of the cherry dip are not impressed. They were quick to comment on the announcement stating, "Dairy Queen is getting rid of the cherry cone dip I’m about to riot," and "It's sad to know that I'll be the last generation to know the joys of a cherry dipped chocolate cone."

Information regarding the exact date that cherry dipped cones will be removed from DQ menus has yet to be released.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.