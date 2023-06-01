Michigan Town Named Best Historic Town In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

June 1, 2023

American history shines through every road sign, old brick building, and run-down cafe in each of America's small towns. Stories from years past beam through every boarded door, slow stoplight, and dirt road that runs through the backbone of the country. Each state offers a fair amount of history, but there is only one town in each state known for offering the best, richest, history. This town's history is known far and wide by locals and travelers visiting the area to experience the unique culture.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's travel, the best historic town in all of Michigan is Coldwater. Coldwater is known for its historic museums, mansions, and more!

Here is what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best historic town in Michigan:

"Theater fans will want to make their way to Coldwater to catch a live performance at the 1882-era Tibbits Opera House, while history buffs can hop aboard an authentic theme locomotive at The Little River Railroad. The Wing House Museum, an extravagant 19th-century mansion that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is also worth checking out."

For a continued list of the best historic town in each state visit shermanstravel.com.

