Minnesota City Named Among The 'Best Places To Raise A Family' In The US

Many Americans are searching for the best place in the country to raise a family. Factors including education, cost of living, and safety, all contribute to this big decision. One Minnesota city in particular is known as not only the best place in the state to raise a family, but one of the best cities in the country to raise a family!

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the best place to raise a family in Minnesota is Minneapolis.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places to raise a family across the country:

"In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socio-economics. We evaluated those categories using 45 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for family life."

For more information regarding the best places to raise a family in the U.S. visit wallethub.com.