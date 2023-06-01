The Most Underrated City To Visit In Washington

Popular destinations like New York, Seattle, and Miami are guaranteed to get visitors all year round. Some people want to change things up by visiting either nearby cities or ones that don't get as much love. These destinations are not tiny locales either -- they're full of their own unique landmarks, attractions, restaurants, and neat features.

That's why a website called Prevention compiled a list of the most underrated cities you can visit in the U.S. Writers say, "We’ve rounded up the 50 most underrated cities in the U.S.—one in each state—that are well worth a visit. From Carmel, Indiana to Cape May, New Jersey, we’re sharing the best under-the-radar locales for you to explore along with what each place has to offer."

According to the list, Sammamish is the most underrated city in Washington! Here's why it was chosen:

"Often considered one of the best places in the U.S. to live, Sammamish is also an excellent town to visit on vacation. The Sahalee and Aldarra are known as two of the best golf courses the country has to offer, but if you’re not interested in teeing off, there’s still plenty of outdoor enjoyment to be had, especially as relates to waterfront activities. Lake Sammamish is a main draw, of course, as are Beaver Lake and Pine Lake."

If you're interested in other well-known cities, visit prevention.com.