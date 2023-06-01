Washington Donut Shops Named Among The Best In America

When it comes to a warm, fluffy donut, you can enjoy it just about any time. From the start of the morning to the end of a long, busy day, these delightful treats are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Even better are the various different flavors and types crafted at dedicated donut shops.

That's why Yelp released its 2023 list of the 100 best donut shops in the country, from dedicated bakeries to hybrid businesses serving up delicious variations.

Five Washington donut shops made it on the list, and one even broke into the Top 15: Happy Donuts in Puyallup! Coming in the No. 12 spot overall, the website gushed about what makes this roadside shop popular:

“This 'old school, wait in line, get ’em while they’re hot' shop has been owned by the same family for more than a decade. Yelpers say they prefer Happy Donut’s 'fresh and delicious' classics to 'over-the-top donuts that look better than [they] taste.' Insider tip: Show up early; they sell out fast. If you’re a first-timer, order a mixed dozen to sample the variety… Standouts include the raised glaze, donut holes, bear claws, apple fritters, and maple bars topped with real bacon.”

Here are more Washington donut shops that were featured on the 2023 list:

Chuck’s Donut Shop (Renton)

Family Donut Shop (Seattle)

Sluys Poulsbo Bakery (Poulsbo)

The Flour Box (Seattle)

Curious about the other amazing donut shops? Check out the full list on yelp.com.