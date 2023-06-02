Arizona Donut Shop Ranks Among The 10 Best In America For 2023

Is there anything better than a hot and fresh, made-from-scratch donut? Donuts are the best pick-me-up. Whether you pair your favorite donut with a cup of coffee in the morning or just want a sweet afternoon snack, there are plenty of amazing local shops waiting to serve up some of the best jelly-filled and heavily-glazed treats.

Yelp compiled its 2023 list of the 100 best donut shops around the country, serving up everything "from old-fashioned frosted classics to bacon-topped maple creams, and trendy Hawaiian-style donuts with ube-flavored glaze." Several local favorites around Arizona managed to snag a spot, and one even ranked in the Top 5 overall.

Among the best donut shops in the country is Hot N Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop, with the Page bakery and breakfast spot landing the No. 5 spot overall. Some popular donut favorites include the maple pecan and fruity pebble. Hot N Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop is located at 36 S. Lake Powell Boulevard #2361 in Page.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This welcoming shop at the gateway to Lake Powell has racked up more than 300 5-star reviews (out of 337 total) for 'phenomenal' service and cake donuts 'so soft that they literally melted in my mouth.' Owners Mark and Beck Self start making their sweet confections at 3:30 am to feed tourists who flock there for 'pre-excursion donuts' before departing on slot canyon tours (run by a company in the same strip mall). Arrive by 7 am, when doors open, to grab top-selling Cinnamon Roll donuts and other signature flavors before they sell out."

Hot N Sweet wasn't the only Arizona locale to find a place on the list. Here are all of the Arizona donut shops named among America's best:

No. 5: Hot N Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop (Page)

No. 21: Sweethearts Gourmet Donuts (Anthem)

No. 38: Sedonuts (Sedona)

No. 47: Sunrise Donuts (Phoenix)

No. 51: The Local Donut (Scottsdale)

No. 59: Urban Cookies Bake Shop (Phoenix)

No. 64: Desert Donuts (Phoenix)

These are the Top 10 best donut shops in the U.S. for 2023:

Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon (Rocklin, California) HOLE – Hot Doughnuts and Fresh Coffee (Asheville, North Carolina) JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee (San Juan Capistrano, California) Munchkins Donuts (Covina, California) Hot N Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop (Page, Arizona) Round Rock Donuts (Round Rock, Texas) The Jelly Donut (San Francisco, California) Stan's Donut Shop (Santa Clara, California) Simone's Donuts (Long Beach, California) Purvé Donut Shop (Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii)

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the country's best donut shops this year.