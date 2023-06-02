Colorado Has One Of The Most Popular Craft Breweries In America

Craft breweries have become way more than spots to enjoy some specially-brewed drinks. They've evolved into community hubs that can feature food trucks, live music, and exhilarating events. If you love sipping on some craft beer, 24/7 Wall St. released a list of the most popular craft breweries in America.

"To determine the most popular craft brewers in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a list ranking brewing companies by sales volume in 2022, published by the Brewers Association, a non-profit trade organization serving small and independent American breweries," the website wrote about its list.

According to writers, Colorado is home to one of these amazing craft breweries: Odell Brewing Co.! Ranking at No. 22, this spot has been serving draft microbrews and other concoctions since 1989. Here's why it was chosen:

"Odell Brewing Co. started as a family business. In 1989, Doug Odell, his wife, Wynne, and his sister Corkie founded the brewery, making a range of ales and lagers. But in 2015, the family sold a majority stake in the company to its workers in a combined management buyout and employee stock ownership program."

You can find this brewery at 800 E Lincoln Ave. in Fort Collins.

Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.