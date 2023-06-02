Missouri Donut Shop Ranks Among The Best In America For 2023
By Sarah Tate
June 2, 2023
Is there anything better than a hot and fresh, made-from-scratch donut? Donuts are the best pick-me-up. Whether you pair your favorite donut with a cup of coffee in the morning or just want a sweet afternoon snack, there are plenty of amazing local shops waiting to serve up some of the best jelly-filled and heavily-glazed treats.
Yelp compiled its 2023 list of the 100 best donut shops around the country, serving up everything "from old-fashioned frosted classics to bacon-topped maple creams, and trendy Hawaiian-style donuts with ube-flavored glaze." One local favorite in Missouri managed to snag a spot.
Coming in at No. 45 overall, Sweet Spot Cafe in St. Ann was named one of the best donut shops in America. The St. Louis-area shop is located at 3586 Adie Road.
These are the Top 10 best donut shops in the U.S. for 2023:
- Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon (Rocklin, California)
- HOLE – Hot Doughnuts and Fresh Coffee (Asheville, North Carolina)
- JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee (San Juan Capistrano, California)
- Munchkins Donuts (Covina, California)
- Hot N Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop (Page, Arizona)
- Round Rock Donuts (Round Rock, Texas)
- The Jelly Donut (San Francisco, California)
- Stan's Donut Shop (Santa Clara, California)
- Simone's Donuts (Long Beach, California)
- Purvé Donut Shop (Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii)
Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the country's best donut shops this year.