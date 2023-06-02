The Best Hotel In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

June 2, 2023

Chicago,Illinois,United States of America
Photo: Stone RF

Summer is just around the corner and it's time for a vacation. What better place to relax by the pool with your favorite people than at the best hotel in the entire state? This hotel is known for its quality of comfort among other luxurious amenities. Wether you're looking to spend the night here on your way to another destination, or stay for an extended amount of time, this hotel is the best around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in Illinois is The Peninsula found in Chicago. This hotel is known for its prime location and luxurious rooms. There is also a french bistro inside of the hotel that offers a variety of delicious menu items.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in Illinois:

"There are regular luxury hotels and then there’s the Peninsula Chicago. Located on the Magnificent Mile, highlights of your six-star stay will include a deluxe dressing area in every room, a gourmet French bistro for lunch, and a state-of-the-art fitness center plus pool and sundeck. Don’t miss the chocolate buffet on weekend evenings!"

For a continued list of the best hotels in each state visit rd.com.

