According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in Illinois is The Peninsula found in Chicago. This hotel is known for its prime location and luxurious rooms. There is also a french bistro inside of the hotel that offers a variety of delicious menu items.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in Illinois:

"There are regular luxury hotels and then there’s the Peninsula Chicago. Located on the Magnificent Mile, highlights of your six-star stay will include a deluxe dressing area in every room, a gourmet French bistro for lunch, and a state-of-the-art fitness center plus pool and sundeck. Don’t miss the chocolate buffet on weekend evenings!"

