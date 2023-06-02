Summer is just around the corner and it us time for a vacation. What better place to relax by the pool with your favorite people than at the best hotel in the entire state? This hotel is known for its quality of comfort among other luxurious amenities. Wether you're looking to spend the night here on your way to another destination, or stay for an extended amount of time, this hotel is the best around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in all of Michigan is The Harrington Inn located in Fremont. This one-of-a-kind hotel is known for its "super soft bed sheets" and luxuriously fluffy towels among other satisfying amenities.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in Michigan:

"Quiet, clean, and comfortable: just what you want in a hotel and that’s just what you’ll get at The Harrington Inn. The owners’ attention to detail, particularly when it comes to super soft bed sheets and fluffy towels, makes your stay even more pleasant. Find out the 21 things hotels won’t tell you about booking a room."

For a continued list of the best hotels in each state visit rd.com.