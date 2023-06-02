Summer is just around the corner and temperatures are about to rise! Some parts of Texas get hotter than others, and one county in particular gets extremely hot. This particular county is located in the southwestern region of the state.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the hottest county in Texas is Zapata County. Zapata County exists along the Mexican border and its average daily summer temperature in 2022 was a whopping 89 degrees. Historically, temperatures will reach up to 86 degrees everyday throughout the summer months. Following closely behind Zapata County in a list of the hottest summer counties in Texas is Maverick County, Dimmit County, Starr County, Zavala County, La Salle County, Webb County, Jim Hogg County, Gonzales County and Frio County.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to discover the hottest counties in all of Texas:

"Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Texas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000."

For a continued list of the hottest counties in Texas visit stacker.com.