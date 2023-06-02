Washington Is Home To One Of The Best Road Trips In America

Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson penned the famous quote, "It's not the destination, it's the journey." Beyond the philosophical meaning, many people take this to heart when going on a scenic road trip. Drivers and passengers will be treated to natural vistas, man-made landmarks, roadside restaurants, or just the winding path of the road itself.

For travelers who love road trips, Travel + Leisure rounded up the best locations to take one in America. The website states, "From the dramatic California coast to the history-lined thoroughfares of New England, the U.S. is brimming with scenic drives, some more stunning than others."

A popular road in Washington was featured on the list: Olympic Peninsula Loop! Here's why writers chose it:

"Both the scenic route and the peninsula's only major route, Highway 101 loops around one of the largest wilderness areas in the continental U.S. From the base of the peninsula, drive counterclockwise to climb into the Hoh Rain Forest, dominated by ancient Sitka spruce and western hemlock. You can spy the San Juan Islands from the top of Hurricane Ridge, 18 miles off the loop from Port Angeles. At low tide, the pools on Olympic beaches are rife with starfish, sand dollars, and crabs. Take a break in the spooky logging town of Forks, a must for Twilight fans, but travel onward to Lake Quinault Lodge if you're looking for a place to stay. The whole loop takes about six hours without stops."