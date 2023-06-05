81-Year-Old Man Survives Three Hour Attack From Killer Bees

An 81-year-old man from Oklahoma is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by an angry swarm of bees. Carl Amos was mowing his lawn when he disturbed a swarm of Africanized bees.

The angry bees proceeded to attack Amos as he desperately tried to fight them off.

"They were going in my hair and going in my ears and in my nose, and I thought I better keep my mouth shut because those bees will be in my mouth," Amos told KFOR.

"I hit some of them with my hands, and you just can't kill 'em fast enough."

He tried to unlock his cell phone to call for help but was unable to enter the correct password, which locked his phone for an hour. Amos tried to run for safety but tripped and broke his hip in the fall.

While he was on the ground, the bees continued their relentless assault for nearly three hours.

Eventually, a man who worked at a nearby business saw Amos was in distress and called 911. Amos was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pulled over 200 stingers out of his body.

"The pain was excruciating," Amos told The Washington Post. "I can't tell you how much it hurt."

Amos' daughter, Heather Garvey, said that doctors were still finding stingers in his body over a week later. She also noted that a beekeeper who removed the nest from her father's property said about 7,000 bees were living in the nest.

Amos remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery for his broken hip.

"He has now been transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation facility where he is receiving physical and occupation therapies twice a day," Garvey wrote on GoFundMe.