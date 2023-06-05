Arizona Diner Named One Of America's 16 Most Iconic Old-Fashioned Diners

Arizona may be home to some unique new restaurants, but sometimes a meal from a blast-from-the-past restaurant is all you need to have a good time.

Eat This, Not That! looked around the country for some of the best old-school diners that are worth a visit, compiling a list of the 16 most iconic diners from a century-old eatery that started as a horse-drawn lunch wagon to a retro chrome diner with a classic menu that will feel like a step back to the '50s in the best way. One restaurant in the Grand Canyon State managed to snag a spot on the list.

Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner, a longtime local favorite along (you guessed it) Route 66 has been a staple along the historic highway for decades. Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner is located at 105 E. Andy Devine Avenue in Kingman.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Route 66 truly has no shortage of iconic diners. If you're in the Kingman, Ariz. area and looking for a bite to eat, head over to Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner, a talked-about spot where even people like Oprah have enjoyed a meal. It was originally a gas station in the 1940s but now is a diner that attracts people from far and wide.

Named one of the best restaurants to eat in Arizona by AZ Family Magazine, the renowned restaurant makes its root beer and pizza, has tons of Route 66 memorabilia, and serves up some of the best cheeseburgers, french fries, and sandwiches around. Its pink and blue exterior and eye-catching sign are also pretty cool."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to read up on some of America's most iconic old-fashioned diners.