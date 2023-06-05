Illinois Lottery Jackpot Climbs To Historic Amount Ahead Of Next Drawing

The Illinois Lottery jackpot has once again reached record breaking heights. According to WGN9, no one claimed the winning jackpot as part of Saturday's drawing, causing the amount to increase to $16.85 million! The previous record was made on June 30, 2020. That morning, the record lottery jackpot for the Illinois Lottery stood at $16.5 million before being claimed by an unnamed individual the same evening. The winner purchased the lottery ticket at the 7-Eleven located off of Belmont Avenue in Chicago. The establishment that sold the individual the winning ticket received a $165,000 bonus check just for being the place to sell it! The last winner to guess all six numbers correctly played "13-16-19-28-39-43."

The previous record was actually broken last Thursday (June 1st), and the jackpot quickly rose to $16.55 million, only to be smashed again this week. WGN9 mentioned that there has not been an Illinois Lottery jackpot winner since October 2022 in which the winner received $4.85 million. There have been 98 drawings since the last person won in October, and no one has taken home the jackpot. Lottery players across the state are gearing up for the next drawing that takes place tonight! Will the next drawing make one lucky winner a multi-millionaire?