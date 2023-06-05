The Best Fried Food You Need To Try In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

June 6, 2023

Baskets of Onion Rings, Curly Fries and Cheese Sticks
Photo: Getty Images

If Americans are known for one thing when it comes to food, it's frying our favorite eats. From fries and chicken to Oreos and whole crabs, people are always wondering what they can dip into some hot oil. Just like how every state has its own iconic dishes and recipes, they also have their own unique fried foods, as well.

That's why Mashed rounded up every state's most delicious fried food, which ranges from fried pickles and seafood to hot dogs and pastries.

According to the list, Colorado's top pick is fried Pueblo chiles! Writers explained why you should try this delicacy:

"The Pueblo chile is a local treasure in that state of Colorado. This unique chile variety was first cultivated at the beginning of the 20th century and became an important feature of the local economy, but its origin is still shrouded in mystery. There are many ways to enjoy Pueblo chile, but you want to go for the stuffed (relleno) version. Though it also comes in baked form, fried stuffed Pueblo chile is the ultimate delicacy in which the crispy shell is usually loaded with gooey cheese."

If you're still curious about other states' fried foods, visit mashed.com for the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.