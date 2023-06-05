The Best Fried Food You Need To Try In Florida

If Americans are known for one thing when it comes to food, it's frying our favorite eats. From fries and chicken to Oreos and whole crabs, people are always wondering what they can dip into some hot oil. Just like how every state has its own iconic dishes and recipes, they also have their own unique fried foods, as well.

That's why Mashed rounded up every state's most delicious fried food, which ranges from fried pickles and seafood to hot dogs and pastries.

According to the list, Florida's top pick is conch fritters! Writers explained why you should try this delicacy:

"For the unacquainted, conch is a type of sea snail that's mostly found in the Caribbean, though it is also native to the coastal areas around Florida. The edible part of the snail is nestled inside a sturdy shell. After harvesting, that meat is first tenderized, then combined with various ingredients to make a batter that is shaped into golf-sized balls and fried until crispy. Conch fritters are best served fresh, with a drizzle of lemon and a dipping sauce on the side."