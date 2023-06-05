The Best Fried Food You Need To Try In Washington

If Americans are known for one thing when it comes to food, it's frying our favorite eats. From fries and chicken to Oreos and whole crabs, people are always wondering what they can dip into some hot oil. Just like how every state has its own iconic dishes and recipes, they also have their own unique fried foods, as well.

That's why Mashed rounded up every state's most delicious fried food, which ranges from fried pickles and seafood to hot dogs and pastries.

According to the list, Washington's top pick is Dungeness crab cake! Writers explained why you should try this delicacy:

"Dungeness crab is king in the Pacific Northwest. Hailed for its tender and sweet meat, it is considered a regional delicacy that the locals like to boil, steam, or roast whole. The juicy flesh is also used to make crispy fried crab cakes. These patties have a thin, crispy crust that partners perfectly with the buttery meat inside. They can be enjoyed as a filling appetizer or a light main course, preferably served with a salad and dipping sauce."