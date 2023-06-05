The Best Hot Dog Joint In Michigan

Hot dogs stands can be found all across the country, and their abundant presence is no coincidence. Hot dogs are an American staple. This popular item is often served between a classic hot dog bun and topped with a variety of ingredients including ketchup, mustard, and relish depending on your preference. Some hot dog shops are known for their wide range of unconventional toppings, while others reign supreme for their simplicity. Add a side of french fries and you can't go wrong. Regardless of how you choose to dress your hot dog, there is one place in each state that serves this staple best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hot dog in Michigan can be found at American Coney Island located in Detroit.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hot dog joint in the entire state:

"A hot dog in a steamed bun, coated in chili sauce and topped with mustard and onions – that's a classic Michigan coney dog. They're served across the state but you'll find the finest at American Coney Island – a legendary Detroit spot that's been family owned for over a century. Customers say the chili has a deep, rich, meaty flavor. Make sure to order a side of the chili cheese fries too."

